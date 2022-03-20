Analysts Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) to post sales of $743.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $742.27 million and the highest is $743.81 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $329.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,390 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 98,833 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 66,253 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.51. 620,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,644. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

