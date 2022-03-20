Analysts Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

ELAN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. 3,759,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,048,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

