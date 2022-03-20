Analysts Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.15. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings per share of $3.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.79 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Shares of BDX opened at $262.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.28. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

