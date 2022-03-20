Analysts Expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $30.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.69 million to $31.65 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $32.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $126.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.05 million to $131.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $136.56 million, with estimates ranging from $126.51 million to $143.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSTR shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTR stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $477.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.