Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) to post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.19). Cinemark reported earnings per share of ($1.75) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,023,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,031,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

