Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

