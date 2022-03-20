Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.