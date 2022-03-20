Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Murphy Oil posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,890. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 240,073 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 189,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 344,030 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $39.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

