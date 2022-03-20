Analysts Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.89 million and the highest is $16.17 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $13.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $52.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.24 million to $53.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $893.13 million, a PE ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 0.19. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

