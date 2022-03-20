Analysts Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($0.97). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,040,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,727,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 33,216 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,468. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.