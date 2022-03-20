Analysts Set Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target at $58.81

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,041,000 after purchasing an additional 694,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,423,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after purchasing an additional 550,635 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,310,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 441,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,899,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after acquiring an additional 378,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 99.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

