Analysts Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Price Target at GBX 363

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 363 ($4.72).

Several research firms have issued reports on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.20) to GBX 460 ($5.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.53) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.08) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.58) to GBX 356 ($4.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, insider John Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($124,057.22).

LON:BAB opened at GBX 327.40 ($4.26) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 319.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 328.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 215.60 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.05).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

