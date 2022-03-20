Analysts Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Target Price at $41.71

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,766,000 after purchasing an additional 161,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kennametal by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kennametal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

NYSE:KMT opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

