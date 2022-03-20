Analysts Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Target Price at $361.53

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $361.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,369. Linde has a 52 week low of $264.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.69. The company has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in Linde by 1.4% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 21.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

