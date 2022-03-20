Analysts Set MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) PT at €76.22

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.86 ($72.37).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($136.26) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MOR traded up €0.35 ($0.38) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €24.91 ($27.37). 505,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The firm has a market cap of $850.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($22.81) and a 12-month high of €80.14 ($88.07). The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.35.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

