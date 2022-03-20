Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Target Price at $68.33

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

MTYFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock remained flat at $$42.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

