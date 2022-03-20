Analysts Set TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Target Price at $10.00

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.55 million and a P/E ratio of -37.08. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (Get Rating)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

