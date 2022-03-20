Analyzing Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) & Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -25.60% -11.62% -6.69% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Optoelectronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 1 2 0 0 1.67 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.88%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $211.57 million 0.47 -$54.16 million ($2.02) -1.79 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats Applied Optoelectronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International (Get Rating)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

