ANI Pharmaceuticals’ (ANIP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $387.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

