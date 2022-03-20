ANON Trading Down 42.1% This Week (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $83,847.14 and $3.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001953 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

