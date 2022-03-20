API3 Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market cap of $172.62 million and $67.15 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can currently be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00011494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00035343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00107239 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

