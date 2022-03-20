Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $578.82 Million

Brokerages expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) to post $578.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $571.30 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $512.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of APO stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.58. 7,325,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,980. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

