Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s Largest Position

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 9.7% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after acquiring an additional 414,835 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

