Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. 15,369,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

