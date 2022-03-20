Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. 3,078,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.
