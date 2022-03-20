Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.