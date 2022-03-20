Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,196,000 after purchasing an additional 723,358 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,021,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

