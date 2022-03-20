Ardent Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.51 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.3% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after acquiring an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,711,000 after acquiring an additional 783,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,486,000 after buying an additional 78,073 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.18. The company has a market capitalization of $363.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $127.90 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.