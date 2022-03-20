Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNA. JMP Securities lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNA stock remained flat at $$99.99 during midday trading on Friday. 107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,326. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.16.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. The company's investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.