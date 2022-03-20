Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.87 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Ark has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $118.46 million and $2.16 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,838,655 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.