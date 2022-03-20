Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $134.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($159.34) to €146.00 ($160.44) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($136.26) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($149.45) to €142.00 ($156.04) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arkema from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Arkema alerts:

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. Arkema has a 12-month low of $100.21 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.