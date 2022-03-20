ARMOR Price Reaches $0.0231 on Top Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $118,343.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

