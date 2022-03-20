Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($3.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($16.70) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 1,242,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,463. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.