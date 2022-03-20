Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 6,000 ($78.02) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($63.72) to GBX 4,950 ($64.37) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,751.00.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $296.04 on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $232.14 and a 52-week high of $349.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.95 and a 200 day moving average of $309.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

