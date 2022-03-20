Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 819 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.33. 805,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,102. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.80.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.