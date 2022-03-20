Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.48 on Friday, reaching $409.89. 5,666,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,178,708. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.14 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

