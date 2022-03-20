Asset Dedication LLC Buys 125,497 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,104,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,497 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $32,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.
DFAC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,982. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74.
