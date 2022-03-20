Asset Dedication LLC Buys 22,842 Shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,842 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBHB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

