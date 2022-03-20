Asset Dedication LLC Buys 2,444 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.91. 4,010,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.