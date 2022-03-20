Asset Dedication LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $192.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,771,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.