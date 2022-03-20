Asset Dedication LLC Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 183.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $68.03. 7,892,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,384. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.