Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 182.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.75. 598,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,080. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.63 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.34.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
