Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $290.39. 958,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,930. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $268.51 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.06.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

