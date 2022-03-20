Asset Dedication LLC Sells 37,941 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,941 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,056,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,401. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.