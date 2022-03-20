Asset Dedication LLC Sells 63 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.72. 8,742,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

