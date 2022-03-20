Astor Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,441 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $8,830,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $351.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

