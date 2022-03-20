AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $18.52.
AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.