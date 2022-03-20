AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AstroNova by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstroNova by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

