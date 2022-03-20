Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after buying an additional 164,961 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 2,295,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,324,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after acquiring an additional 543,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,044,000 after acquiring an additional 519,273 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

