Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Head-To-Head Survey

Athersys and Indaptus Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Athersys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Athersys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Athersys and Indaptus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys 0 1 0 0 2.00 Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Athersys presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.61%. Indaptus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 299.48%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Indaptus Therapeutics is more favorable than Athersys.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athersys and Indaptus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys $5.51 million 32.90 -$78.76 million ($0.39) -1.90 Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.13 million ($13.10) -0.30

Indaptus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Athersys. Athersys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indaptus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Athersys and Indaptus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys N/A -301.29% -125.17% Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -95.51% -72.74%

Risk and Volatility

Athersys has a beta of -1.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Indaptus Therapeutics beats Athersys on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athersys (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas. The company was founded by John J. Harrington and Gil van Bokkelen on October 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Indaptus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention. The company was founded by Michael James Newman on February 24, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

