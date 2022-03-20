Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CFO William Mccamey Sells 10,000 Shares

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 83.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlanticus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

