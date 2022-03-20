ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

ATNI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial cut their price target on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $39.04 on Friday. ATN International has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.61 million, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

